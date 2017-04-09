Big fight broken up at Oregon State Prison in Salem

Sunday night Oregon State Penitentiary staff responded to an inmate fight located in a recreation area of the institution. Staff administered chemical spray to break it up Multiple inmates have been escorted to disciplinary segregation. Approximately 20 inmates were involved in the altercation.

The Penitentiary has been placed on lockdown. All activities and visiting have been canceled until further notice. No major injuries of staff or inmates were reported.

The incident is currently under investigation.

OSP is a multi-custody prison located in Salem that houses over 2,000 male inmates. OSP is surrounded by a 25-foot-high wall with 10 towers. The facility has multiple special housing units including death row, disciplinary segregation, behavioral health, intermediate care housing, and an infirmary (with hospice) with 24-hour nursing care. OSP participates in prison industries with Oregon Corrections Enterprises including the furniture factory, laundry, metal shop, and contact center. It provides a range of correctional programs and services including education, work-based education, inmate work crews, and pre-release services. OSP was established in 1866 and, until 1959, was Oregon’s only prison.