Help Devin’s family raise funds for treatment of his bone cancer….

A wonderful Lincoln City family is in crises right now. Dallas and Becky Bolan’s 14 year old son Devin has just been diagnosed with bone cancer. If you know Becky and Dallas you also know they are very hardworking individuals who strive to provide anything and everything they can for their children. And they never ask for anything. But at this time their family and friends are asking everyone they know and who love Devin and his family to help them out. We all know money is tight, but any amount will help. Thank you in advance to everyone! PLEASE Help spread the word!

To give what you can, just click here.