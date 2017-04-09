Weather or Not: Wet’n’Cool

Sunday, Apr. 9th – Lincoln County

Summary: Showers, sunshine, cool, breezy yesterday, mixed sky, moonshine overnight.

Past 24 Hours High/Low/Gust/Rain…

Lincoln City: 54F/43F/28mph/0.21”

Depoe Bay: 53F/40F/36mph/0.05”

Newport: 52F/41F/24mph/0.03”

Waldport: 52F/41F/23mph/0.13”

Yachats: 51F/43F/25mph/0.18”

Newport Airport Conditions…

Ceiling: unlimited

Visibility: 8 miles/Wind: SE 8 mph/Altimeter: 30.11”

Forecast: It looks like we’ll start off fairly dry today but rain returns by this afternoon, southerly winds 10-15 mph gusting 25 and a high near 55F. The rain turns to showers tonight, low 40-45F. Showers linger through tomorrow, high 50F. Outlook is for a dry break on Tuesday with partly to mostly sunny skies and light winds, rain again Wednesday, then showers Thursday through Saturday. Temps cool to slightly below seasonal as highs reach the low-50s and lows dip to 40-45F, with some upper-30s possible late in the week.

Travel: In the Coast Range this morning, highways are dry, temp 35F. Willamette Valley roads are dry, thermometer readings 35-40F. The Columbia River Gorge has wet pavement, temperature 40F. For the Cascades, there’s packed snow and ice on the highways this morning, 20-25F, the free air freezing level rising to 4,500 feet this afternoon.

* Outlook for weekend travelers is mainly wet pavement at the lower elevations including the Coast Range this evening, but snow-covered highways in the Cascades, the snow level drops to 3,000 feet with 3-6 inches of snow expected tonight, carry chains or traction tires.

* An interactive map of the latest Northwest/Central Oregon travel weather is available here. Also, motorists should always visit ODOT’s TripCheck before hitting the road.

Marine: Winds are ESE 10-20 knots gusting 25 this morning, strongest well offshore, with choppy seas 8 feet at 9 seconds. A Gale Warning is in effect from 9:00am this morning through this evening out past 10 miles, and for in the inner waters from 2:00pm this afternoon through this evening. High pressure early this morning will weaken as the next frontal system approaches local waters. Expect a period of gale force wind mid- to late-morning through early evening. A secondary low pressure will clip Central Coast waters late Sunday night and early Monday morning. High pressure returns Monday afternoon through Tuesday morning. Seas generally 10-13 feet through the extended period. * Full text of the latest marine forecast is available here. And, make sure you check the latest Bar Reports before venturing offshore.

On the Beach… Rain developing, breezy surf 8-10 feet (moderate).

* For a safe and enjoyable time on the Central Coast, the Oregon Parks & Recreation Department offers these Beach Safety Tips.

* Tides

04/09 Sun 06:04 AM 1.03 L

04/09 Sun 12:12 PM 7.68 H

04/09 Sun 06:15 PM 0.57 L

04/10 Mon 12:37 AM 8.21 H

In Short: Rain, showers, a dry break, then wet and occasionally windy.