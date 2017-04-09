A “YES” vote for 21-177 from CELDF

The opinions expressed in this letter to the editor reflects the views and opinions of those who wrote it and does not necessarily reflect the views or opinions of the staff of News Lincoln County or its advertisers. Those who agree agree or disagree with the following are invited to respond by mailing their opinions to: Dave@NewsLincolnCounty.com

Corporate and out-of-state Money defends timber industry’s right to poison Lincoln County environment and people

Maria Sause

NEWPORT, OR: The Coalition to Defeat Measure 21-177 published a statement on April 3rd defaming the Community Environmental Legal Defense Fund (CELDF), a non-profit, public interest law firm.

CELDF, upon request from Lincoln County Community Rights and Citizens for a Healthy County, has provided free support for Measure 21-177 banning aerial pesticide spraying in Lincoln County. CELDF has worked with numerous communities in Oregon and elsewhere, helping local residents to stop corporate harms such as pesticide use, fracking, factory farms, corporate water withdrawal, and toxic waste incinerators .

“Sift through the charged rhetoric of the opposition and what you will find is that they are completely dodging the real issue, which is that aerial spraying of pesticides is dangerous and must be banned” says Rio Davidson, of the Yes on Measure 21-177 campaign.

To date the corporate opposition, made up of timber and chemical corporations, has raised nearly $70,000 to defeat Measure 21-177, with over 95% of that money coming from corporations and corporate lobbyist organizations.

Measure 21-177 would ban aerial spraying of pesticides in Lincoln County. The measure would secure the right of the people to be free from chemical trespass and their right to clean water free from aerially sprayed pesticides. It would also protect ecosystems and visitors from exposure to aerially sprayed poisons.

The chemical cocktails being sprayed today on corporate and state timberland in Lincoln County are, as the opposition has stated, equivalent in their toxic potency to Agent Orange.

Kai Huschke, Northwest Organizer for CELDF, says, ”Measure 21-177 is about confronting so-called corporate constitutional rights and oppressive preemptive laws that block the people of Lincoln County from being the rightful decision-makers in their own community, especially when it comes to protecting their health, safety and welfare. That means protection of the tourism, fishing, and service economies, which are collectively more important than industrialized timber to Lincoln County.”

Measure 21-177 to ban aerial spray in Lincoln County follows a similar effort in Josephine County and is joined by an active petitioning effort in Lane County for a similar ballot measure in May 2018. Interest is also building in Curry and Yamhill counties to ban toxic pesticide practices.

In 2014, nearly three dozen residents were aerially sprayed in Curry County, resulting in the death of pets and livestock, and serious illness in many of those sprayed. The practice of aerial spraying has been banned on federal forestland in Oregon for over 30 years because the safety of the chemicals has never been proved.

The city of Depoe Bay has requested the state to halt the spraying of eight pesticides adjacent to the city water supply until the state provides valid, peer-reviewed studies of the effects of the eight products in combination with each other and in total.

The City of Yachats has also been vocal in opposing aerial spraying and supporting Measure 21-177.

Yachats Councilman Greg Scott said his major concern is that a timber company owns the Yachats watershed and has the right to “spray toxin on land through which our water passes.” Scott also said, “I’ve always been offended because there has been no consideration of the health of our residents.”

Citizens for a Healthy County invites you to the following upcoming public events:

1. Ernie Niemi to Speak on OREGON FOREST ECONOMY and Pacific Rivers’ award-winning documentary, “Behind the Emerald Curtain,”

April 8 at 2pm in Newport at the Senior Center

April 9 at 3pm in Lincoln City at the Lincoln Center Cultural Center

2. On April 14th at 6:30pm, at the Newport Performing Arts Center, Thomas Linzey from the Community Environmental Legal Defense Fund will be giving a talk titled “Who Decides? Elevating Community Rights”.

Dear NewsLincolnCounty,

Maria Sause and Citizens for a Healthy County owe an apology to the hard working families who make up Lincoln County’s fishing industry.

In response to a post fishermen placed raising legitimate concerns with Measure 21-177 and how the poor wording of this Measure would ban our ability to do critical maintenance to our vessels here in Lincoln County, Sause accused fishermen of being “hood-winked”.

My family and many other fishing families have called Lincoln County home for generations. We know our craft, we protect our families’ livelihoods and we do not enter into issues lightly. To portray Lincoln County’s fishing industry as gullible, misinformed and easily manipulated as Sause has done is an insult to us all.

Read the measure and you will see that definitions are lacking. If it passes, application of pesticides “by any aerial method” will be banned. Measure supporters have said that “if your feet are on the ground, it is not aerial spraying.” Well, when our boats are sprayed with antifouling paint that contain chemicals explicitly banned by this Measure, feet are not on the ground. Sprayers are elevated in the air, usually by mechanical lifts, as they apply the paint. The Port of Toledo, the Port of Newport and fishing families oppose this Measure because forcing boat maintenance out of Lincoln County will cost us money, time and hurt our County’s robust fishing economy.

But Measure supporters say they know better. They say fishermen have been “hood winked”. When the Lincoln County Commissioners opposed this Measure, Citizens for a Healthy County accused them of “distorting the truth”.

Sause and her band seem more comfortable insulting an entire industry rather than confronting the deep flaws in the Measure. We have not been “hoodwinked”. Don’t let this Measure “hoodwink” Lincoln County.

Sincerely,

Rex Capri

Lifelong Newport Resident

Commercial Fisherman 48 years