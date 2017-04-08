Oregon Supreme Court Justice to ICE – Stay away from our Courthouses

 Daily News
Apr 082017
 

Hon. Thomas Balmer
Chief Justice
Oregon Supreme Court
DOJ photo

Oregon Chief Justice Thomas Balmer sent a letter to U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions demanding that he keep Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officers away from Oregon courthouses. Justice Balmer said that ICE agents are scaring witnesses, plaintiffs, defendants and victims due to fear they’ll be targeted by ICE agents – even if they’re lawfully in the U.S. because ICE arrests are frequently false arrests.

Here’s the story from Oregon Public Broadcasting. Click here.

 Posted by at 11:31 PM

Sorry, the comment form is closed at this time.