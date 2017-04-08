Another “No” voter on 21-177 on the May ballot

The following is an opinion from a submitter which reflects strictly her own views and opinions and which do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Lincoln County, it’s staff or advertisers.

Dear Editor and Citizens of Lincoln County:

About 155 years ago, my ancestors crossed the prairies with a covered wagon train headed for the green pastures and forests of Oregon as some of the courageous men and women seeking a better life for their families. They crossed prairies where farmers had had their crops and livelihoods destroyed by black waves of locusts or damaged by infestations of corn crown borers. In that era, pesticides were unknown weapons against insects which could cause hardworking farmers to be unable to harvest crops. My great grandparents and grandparents settled along the Tidewater area, cleared land, planted gardens, raised beef and dairy cattle, chickens and the corn and hay for winter feed. For my grandparents, controlling pests was necessary so they could grow the food needed to raise their 9 children. Had they had pesticides available, their land could have been even more productive. They also instilled a love of the land and a responsibility to ensure the land was productive and enriched for future generations.

When Land Grant Universities like OSU were established, professors and students were able to do extensive experimentation to find safe means to combat the insects and other enemies of farmers’ and foresters’ crops. This increased productivity and helped to ensure a healthy economy in Lincoln County while insisting on not harming people or the environment. Along with that experimentation came education and regulation making both aerial and ground application of pesticides and herbicides both effective and safe.

In addition, safe and regulated spraying to control vegetation and pests make it possible for Lincoln County and Oregon families to have healthy forests and to enjoy year-round safe, local produce in our marketplaces at an affordable price. We are protected by strict regulations whenever chemicals are necessary to allow farmers and foresters to manage their crops effectively and efficiently without harmful effects on either the environment, including soils and water. Educated voters can read about these stringent regulations on pages 98-101 of Oregon’s Forest Protection Laws, Revised Second Edition. They can also be assured that both the Department of Forestry and USDA take all regulations seriously and strictly enforce them.

In aerial spraying, weather, wind direction and velocity are all measured carefully, not only in the air but also on the ground during any operation. Less spray is actually used during aerial operations than in backpack spraying, Communicating between both the people in the air and on the ground assures that no spray goes beyond the specified parameters approved by the government agencies involved in assuring no harm is caused to water, land, individuals, or animals in the area.

By voting NO on Measure 21-177, you will be protecting both our environment from harmful pests and those who produce safe foods and healthy forestlands. You will also be preserving jobs of those employed by these business owners, marketplaces, and all others whose livelihoods are dependent on these small, independent, responsible business owners, thus helping to keep our county’s economy stable and healthy.

Annabelle Morgan

