Another business tax in the legislative oven…

State lawmakers expect yet another attempt at raising state revenues to help avoid a financial meltdown in a few years over the bloating burden of an under-funded state retirement system.

Since Measure 97 went down in flames last November, hope, coupled with perhaps higher business taxes of a different kind, will help balance the state’s books moving forward.

The latest idea being tossed about the capital is something that’s been around since dirt – a franchise fee/gross receipts tax on all business sales. It would be applied to all product and service sales exceeding one million dollars a year.

http://www.newslincolncounty.com/wp-admin/post-new.php#

Here’s the story in The Oregonian. Click here.