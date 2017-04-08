Another business tax in the legislative oven…

Oregon’s overall business taxes are near the bottom of all 50 states…


State lawmakers expect yet another attempt at raising state revenues to help avoid a financial meltdown in a few years over the bloating burden of an under-funded state retirement system.

Since Measure 97 went down in flames last November, hope, coupled with perhaps higher business taxes of a different kind, will help balance the state’s books moving forward.

The latest idea being tossed about the capital is something that’s been around since dirt – a franchise fee/gross receipts tax on all business sales. It would be applied to all product and service sales exceeding one million dollars a year.
Here’s the story in The Oregonian. Click here.

