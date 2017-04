Found in Makai area, near Ona Beach. Two White Pyrenees one male, one female. Both have collars and appear to be well cared for. No tags on either dog and they are no chipped. Neighbors have walked around Makai for two hours and the dogs don’t appear to live there.

The dogs have been picked up by Newport Animal Control (which is open until 5pm. (Closed Sunday). To contact dispatch, call 541-265-4231.

Animal Shelter (Monday) 541-265-6610.