Surf rescue at the south jetty in Newport

4:11pm

Report of a surf rescue between Nye Beach and the south jetty. No further information was immediately available. Unconfirmed reports say a vessel is in distress.

4:13pm

US Coast Guard helicopter and rescue boat responding about 1 mile north of the jetty to a report of a capsized boat and three people in the water. One person is under the water and has not reemerged. The others are yelling for help. Newport Fire and Pacific West Ambulance are responding as well.

4:15pm

There are bystanders who are running into the water trying to rescue the people in the water.

4:15pm

Caller to 911 now saying everyone is out of the surf and walking towards the shore. They are near the Nye Beach turnaround.

5:26pm Update

The Coast Guard says an 18 foot outboard boat with three aboard motored out through the jettys even though the bar was closed due to rough seas. The boat got out far enough to then head north, but immediately got into trouble. By that time the Coast Guard Lookout tower had already dispatched a motorlifeboat to bring them back in. But before the Coast Guard could get on scene the outboard capsized in big surf, sending the occupants sprawling into the water.

All three on board managed to swim then walk to shore. Their boat later was beached by the waves.

The Coast Guard says before anyone sails out through the jetties they should know the weather, sea conditions and whether the bar is open or closed. In this case the bar was closed, making the boat’s departure a standing violation.

The Coast Guard says boaters should check the Coast Guard information broadcast radio beacon before leaving the dock to ascertain bar and ocean condition before setting sail. The Coast Guard also maintains an up to the minute sailing conditions on their website.