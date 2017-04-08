Weather or Not: Almost a 180

Saturday, Apr. 8th – Lincoln County

Summary: Heavy showers and very windy yesterday, light showers overnight.

Past 24 Hours High/Low/Gust/Rain…

Lincoln City: 52F/43F/54mph/0.42”

Depoe Bay: 51F/40F/55mph/0.24”

Newport: 52F/37F/56mph/0.36”

Waldport: 51F/43F/44mph/0.29”

Yachats: 51F/44F/43mph/0.37”

Regional Peak Gusts…

Sea Lion Caves: 92mph

Mary’s Peak: 91mph

Cape Disappointment: 77mph

Portland (OMSI Rooftop): 76mph

Pacific City: 72mph

Salem (Airport): 60mph

Portland (Airport): 56mph

Eugene (Airport): 46mph

Corvallis: 41mph

Newport Airport Conditions…

Ceiling: scattered @ 3,200’, overcast @ 6,000’

Visibility: 7 miles/Wind: SW 9 mph/Altimeter: 29.95”

Forecast: Maybe not a complete 180, but today will be very much different than yesterday. Expect some shower activity, sunbreaks, south winds 10-20 mph and a high of 50F. We’re down to a 50-50 chance of showers tonight, low 40F. Tomorrow begins with a slight chance of showers and then steady rain returns in the afternoon, breezy, and the thermometer reaches 50-55F. Outlook is for showers Monday, a chance of showers Tuesday, rain likely Wednesday, then showers Thursday and Friday. The mercury should remain near seasonal with highs of 50-55F and lows about 45F all week.

Travel: In the Coast Range this morning, highways are wet, temps 35-40F. Willamette Valley roads are damp, thermometer readings near 40F. The Columbia River Gorge has bare pavement, temperature 45F. For the Cascades, there’s packed snow and ice on the highways this morning, 25-30F, the snow level is 2,500 feet with 2-4 inches of snow expected today, carry chains or traction tires.

* Outlook for weekend travelers is mainly wet pavement at the lower elevations including the Coast Range, but snow-covered highways in the Cascades, with several inches of snow possible through Sunday night, the snow level between 2,500 and 4,500 feet.

* An interactive map of the latest Northwest/Central Oregon travel weather is available here. Also, motorists should always visit ODOT’s TripCheck before hitting the road.

Marine: Winds are WSW 10-15 knots gusting 20 this morning with choppy seas 14 feet at 11 seconds. A Small Craft Advisory for winds is in effect until noon today. A Small Craft Advisory for hazardous seas is in effect through this afternoon. A Gale Watch is in effect from tomorrow morning through late tomorrow night. A trough of low pressure will remain over local waters today. A cold front will move in Sunday with the potential for another round of gale force winds. High pressure will develop Monday afternoon and linger through at least Tuesday morning. Low pressure is expected to impact the area again Tuesday night and Wednesday. Seas 10-15 feet throughout the extended period. * Full text of the latest marine forecast is available here. And, make sure you check the latest Bar Reports before venturing offshore.

On the Beach… Showers, breezy, surf 10-12 feet (moderate).

* For a safe and enjoyable time on the Central Coast, the Oregon Parks & Recreation Department offers these Beach Safety Tips.

* Tides

04/08 Sat 11:23 AM 7.62 H

04/08 Sat 05:36 PM 0.39 L

04/09 Sun 12:03 AM 8.01 H

04/09 Sun 06:04 AM 1.03 L

In Short: Showers, then continued wet and sometimes windy.