From North Lincoln Fire-Rescue Captain Jim Kusz

At approximately 8:00am Friday, North Lincoln Fire & Rescue was dispatched to a call of a tree limb that crashed through a roof of a home at 1443 N. Alvord Lane

in Otis. Nobody was injured.

High winds damaged mailboxes, fences, downed several trees and power lines

in Lincoln City and the surrounding area. Damage reported or observed was not severe.