Senators Wyden and Merkley speak out on Gorsuch confirmation in the Senate

Apr 072017
 

Senator’s Wyden (L) and Merkley (R) angered by the Senate vote to confirm Neil Gorsuch for the Supreme Court.

As they said they would, U.S. Senate Republicans withdrew a 61 vote minimum to confirm Supreme Court Justice nominee Neil Gorsuch and confirmed him Friday by a vote of 54 to 45 – a simple majority vote. When Senate Leader Mitch McConnell could muster enough votes under the old rules, he changed the rules and made it possible to confirm Gorsuch on a simple majority vote.

Oregon Senators Ron Wyden and Jeff Merkley were deeply disappointed at the outcome pointing out that Gorsuch’s confirmation will give what they call a radically right wing push to the court – clear threats to voting rights, a woman’s right to choose, work place rights for employees, and other civil rights issues.

