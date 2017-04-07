Senators Wyden and Merkley speak out on Gorsuch confirmation in the Senate

As they said they would, U.S. Senate Republicans withdrew a 61 vote minimum to confirm Supreme Court Justice nominee Neil Gorsuch and confirmed him Friday by a vote of 54 to 45 – a simple majority vote. When Senate Leader Mitch McConnell could muster enough votes under the old rules, he changed the rules and made it possible to confirm Gorsuch on a simple majority vote.

Oregon Senators Ron Wyden and Jeff Merkley were deeply disappointed at the outcome pointing out that Gorsuch’s confirmation will give what they call a radically right wing push to the court – clear threats to voting rights, a woman’s right to choose, work place rights for employees, and other civil rights issues.

