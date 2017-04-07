Crab Feed & Classic Wooden Boat Show in Depoe Bay April 22

Mark Saturday, April 22nd on your calendar! You don’t want to miss the Annual Crab Feed and Classic Wooden Boat Show in Depoe Bay!

Thousands of pounds of delicious whole Dungeness crab will be cooked to perfection at Depoe Bay’s Community Hall. Indoor and outdoor dining will be available with a selection of brews in the beer garden courtesy of the Rusty Truck Brewing Company.

The Classic Wooden Boat Show will display dozens of wonderful hand-crafted vessels at the “world’s smallest harbor”. While you are there, try your hand at building your own vessel at the popular model boat building booth and bring it home.

Depoe Bay’s U.S. Coast Guard Station will open its doors to tours of its patrol and rescue boats stationed dockside.

On Sunday, April 23, hundreds of colorful bathtub ducks will be released into the harbor at the annual Duck Derby. Buy a ticket for a chance to win great prizes provided by Depoe Bay merchants, including clothing, dining passes, hotel stays and authentic shipwreck treasure.

The cost for this trip is $10.00. Dinner on your own. We will depart from the 60+ Center in Newport on Saturday, April 22, at 8:30 am and return around 5:00 pm. For more info, or to reserve your spot, come by our office at 20 SE 2nd Street in Newport, or give us a call at 541-265-9617. Your reservation will be secure upon payment. For information about other activities and events, please go to our website: www.newportoregon.gov/sc.