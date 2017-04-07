Sen. Merkley on the confirmation of Neil Gorsuch

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Oregon’s Senator Jeff Merkley released the following statement after the U.S. Senate confirmed Judge Neil Gorsuch to the U.S. Supreme Court, after Senate Republicans changed the rules of the Senate to confirm him with fewer than 60 votes. Earlier this week, Merkley held the floor for over 15 hours to protest Gorsuch’s nomination and the first-ever theft of a Supreme Court seat.

“Today, for the first time in history, the theft of a Supreme Court seat has been completed, profoundly damaging the integrity of the Court. From today forward, every 5-4 decision with Neil Gorsuch in the majority will lack the same legitimacy it would have held before. Now, the Court is just one more political entity to be rigged in political parties’ favor, with dismal consequences for the American people.

“Gorsuch’s extreme views on worker protections, women’s rights, corporate power, campaign cash and more will have very real and damaging repercussions for the American people for decades to come. Today is a very dark day for America.”