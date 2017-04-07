High winds, wires down near Depoe Bay, tree into a house in Lincoln City

Winds are gusting to 60 mph along the coast. Wires down in the Depoe Bay area including at the south end of Otter Crest Loop. A big tree has smashed through the roof of a house in Lincoln City on Bard Road near Coast. No injuries but occupants requested help from North Lincoln Fire to help secure the residence. Problems on Albert Lame and near Bear Creek as well.

8:30am

Power lines are falling throughout the region. Be alert when driving or walking about.