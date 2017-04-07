Weather or Not: Late Season Storm!

Friday, Apr. 7th – Lincoln County

Summary: Rain, sunbreaks and sprinkles yesterday, rainy and breezy overnight.

Past 24 Hours High/Low/Gust/Rain…

Lincoln City: 59F/48F/46mph/0.43”

Depoe Bay: 59F/48F/41mph/0.49”

Newport: 57F/46F/59mph/0.82”

Waldport: 55F/47F/49mph/0.76”

Yachats: 55F/50F/63mph/0.67”

Newport Airport Conditions…

Ceiling: scattered @ 1,400’, overcast @ 2,000’

Visibility: 3 miles/Wind: S 37 mph G54/Altimeter: 29.18”

The High Wind Warning issued by the National Weather Service for the Central Coast remains in effect until 2:00pm this afternoon. South winds 35-45 mph with gusts 60-70 mph along beaches and headlands, and 25-35 mph with gusts 50-60 mph in coastal communities. Tree damage and power outages are possible. Winds of this magnitude may also make driving hazardous. A High Wind Warning means a hazardous high wind event is expected or occurring. Sustained wind speeds of at least 40 mph or gusts of 58 mph or more can lead to property damage.

A High Surf Advisory has been issued by the National Weather Service for the Central Coast, which is in effect until to 11:00pm this evening. Seas 20-25 feet. Dominant period around 12 seconds. The highest surf is expected later this morning through this evening. Wave runup will be much higher than normal and could unexpectedly sweep you off your feet and into the turbulent and frigid waters. Avoid walking on jetties, rocks, coastal cliffs and along the water’s edge. A High Surf Advisory means that high surf will affect beaches in the advisory area producing rip currents and localized beach erosion.

A Storm Warning is in effect for local offshore waters with southerly wind gusts to 60 knots and extremely rough seas 25 feet at 12 seconds today.

Forecast: By any standard, seasonal or otherwise, today’s storm is a big one. South winds have already been impressive, arriving right on schedule early this morning and blowing 25-35 mph gusting well into the 50s (85 mph on Mary’s Peak in the Coast Range east of Newport). Even higher gusts are expected through this afternoon before things calm down. It looks like rainfall will be in the form of showers with up to an inch possible, the mercury climbing to 55F. Conditions ease tonight as the breeze slowly fades to 15-25 mph by midnight and the low temp comes in around 40F. Tomorrow, showers, high about 50F and sou’westers gusting 20-25 mph. Outlook is for rain Sunday, showers Monday, a chance of showers Tuesday, rain again Wednesday and more showers on Thursday. Temperatures are projected to be a tad below seasonal with highs of 50-55F and lows of 40-45F.

Be sure to follow Weather or Not’s Twitter feed to keep current on the latest conditions. You’ll get updated travel info and notification of any new advisories, watches or warnings. Follow @chrisburnswx.

Travel: Expect lane closures and short delays for brush-cutting along the US 101 Newport-Waldport corridor weekdays between 8:00am and 4:00pm through April 14th. In the Coast Range this morning, highways are wet, temps 45-50F. Willamette Valley roads are wet, thermometer readings 50-55F. The Columbia River Gorge has wet pavement, temperature 50F. For the Cascades, wet pavement on the highways this morning, 35-40F, the snow level dropping below the passes to 4,000 feet today with up to 2 inches of snow possible.

* Outlook for weekend travelers is wet pavement at the lower elevations including the Coast Range, but snow-covered highways in the Cascades, with several inches of snow expected through Sunday night, the snow level as low as 2,500 feet, carry chains or traction tires.

* An interactive map of the latest Northwest/Central Oregon travel weather is available here. Also, motorists should always visit ODOT’s TripCheck before hitting the road.

Marine: Winds are S 40-45 knots gusting 55 this morning with extremely rough seas 22 feet at 11 seconds. A Storm Warning is in effect through this afternoon. In the wake of today’s storm, a trough will remain over the waters Saturday as the low moves north towards the British Columbia coast. A cold front will move across local waters Sunday with a weaker low moving by on Monday. Weak high pressure will develop over the area Tuesday. Seas generally 10-15 feet through Tuesday. * Full text of the latest marine forecast is available here. And, make sure you check the latest Bar Reports before venturing offshore.

On the Beach… Showers, very windy, surf 20-25 feet (high).

* Stay off of jetties, offshore rocks, rocky shores and sandy beaches today (see High Surf Advisory above). These areas may be periodically inundated by surf, especially during high tide. Be aware of sneaker waves that will be significantly higher than those that precede or follow them. Never turn your back on the ocean.

* Tides

04/07 Fri 10:28 AM 7.51 H

04/07 Fri 04:52 PM 0.32 L

04/07 Fri 11:26 PM 7.73 H

04/08 Sat 05:20 AM 1.65 L

In Short: Stormy, then continued wet and sometimes windy.