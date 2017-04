12:26am

Report of a car fire at 765 SW Norwood place in Waldport. Central Coast Fire alerted.

12:30am

Car is actually a block away from the above address.

12:30am

Central Coast Fire crew enroute to the fire.

12:31am

9-1-1 Dispatch says there may not be a car fire – just a big party going on.

12:39am

Turns out to be a prank phone call.