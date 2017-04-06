Keeping seniors driving at their best…

 Daily News
Apr 062017
 

AARP Safe Driving Classes


The AARP Smart Driver refresher class for all licensed Oregon drivers will be held in Lincoln City on April 20 (Thursday) from 9 AM to 4 PM, at the Lincoln City Community Center on NE Oar Place. There will be a 1 hour lunch break from Noon to 1 PM.

The new 6 hour course has been totally upgraded with a new curriculum that addresses updated driving technologies as well as medical aspects of the aging driver, and other research-based information. Successful completion of the course may entitle you to a discount on your auto insurance.

Through the use of videos and discussions, the instructor will cover many topics, including the new driver and pedestrian laws; changes in vision and hearing as we get older (the aging human brain) and tips for handling these changes; reaction times; driving in inclement weather; collisions and how to avoid them; modern auto technologies; and many more subjects helping those attending to become smarter and more effective drivers.

Class size is limited, so reservations should be made. For reservations contact: Lincoln City Parks & Recreation at: 541-994-2131. There is a fee of $20 (to cover supplies). If you are an AARP member (bring AARP card), the fee is $15. The check should be made out to AARP. Feel free to bring a friend.

 Posted by at 10:44 PM

Sorry, the comment form is closed at this time.