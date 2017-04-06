Keeping seniors driving at their best…

The AARP Smart Driver refresher class for all licensed Oregon drivers will be held in Lincoln City on April 20 (Thursday) from 9 AM to 4 PM, at the Lincoln City Community Center on NE Oar Place. There will be a 1 hour lunch break from Noon to 1 PM.

The new 6 hour course has been totally upgraded with a new curriculum that addresses updated driving technologies as well as medical aspects of the aging driver, and other research-based information. Successful completion of the course may entitle you to a discount on your auto insurance.

Through the use of videos and discussions, the instructor will cover many topics, including the new driver and pedestrian laws; changes in vision and hearing as we get older (the aging human brain) and tips for handling these changes; reaction times; driving in inclement weather; collisions and how to avoid them; modern auto technologies; and many more subjects helping those attending to become smarter and more effective drivers.

Class size is limited, so reservations should be made. For reservations contact: Lincoln City Parks & Recreation at: 541-994-2131. There is a fee of $20 (to cover supplies). If you are an AARP member (bring AARP card), the fee is $15. The check should be made out to AARP. Feel free to bring a friend.