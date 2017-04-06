High Wind Warning issued…

Apr 062017
A High Wind Warning has been issued by the National Weather Service for the Central Coast, which is in effect from 5:00am to 2:00pm Friday. South winds 35-45 mph with gusts 60-70 mph along beaches and headlands, and 25-35 mph with gusts 50-60 mph in coastal communities. Tree damage and power outages are possible. Winds of this magnitude may also make driving hazardous. A High Wind Warning means a hazardous high wind event is expected or occurring. Sustained wind speeds of at least 40 mph or gusts of 58 mph or more can lead to property damage.
