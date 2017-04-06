Newport: Personal Essay Workshop with Karen Karbo, Newport Library

Note: This Meeting is on Sunday, April 9, and not on our usual 3rd weekend

Karen Karbo, author of multiple award-winning novels, memoirs and works of non-fiction, will discuss the art of the personal essay at the April 9 meeting of Willamette Writers Coast Chapter. The meeting takes place from 2 to 4 p.m. at the Newport Library.

Everything’s Personal: Finding your Essayist’s Voice & Passion

The stranger the times, the more the personal essay shines. Not to be confused with the sleep aid we learned to crank out in 6th grade, nor the over-written plea included in our college application, the best personal essay is passionate, eccentric, provocative, and about one inch from coming off the rails. Which makes them a blast to write. Come with ideas, leave with a better sense of your voice, true subjects, point of view, and power.

About Karen Karbo

Karen Karbo best-selling “Kick-Ass Women” series includes Julia Child Rules: Lessons on Savoring Life, How Georgia Became O’Keeffe: Lessons on the Art of Living, The Gospel According to Coco Chanel: Life Lessons from the World’s Most Elegant Woman, and How to Hepburn: Lessons on Living from Kate the Great.

Karbo’s novels include Trespassers Welcome Here, The Diamond Lane and Motherhood Made a Man Out of Me. Her 2004 memoir, The Stuff of Life, about the last year she spent with her father before his death, was a New York Times Notable Book, a People Magazine Critics’ Choice, a Books for a Better Life Award finalist, and a winner of the Oregon Book Award for Creative Non-fiction.

Her short stories, essays, articles and reviews have appeared in Elle, Vogue, Esquire, Outside, the New York Times, salon.com , The Nervous Breakdown.com and other magazines.

A Portland resident, she was one of 24 authors selected for the inaugural Amtrak Residency. Her next book, In Praise of Difficult Women, is forthcoming in 2018.

About Our Meetings in Newport

Willamette Writers Oregon Coast in Newport meets on the third Sunday of the month, 2:00-4:00 p.m. at the Newport Public Library. No meetings July, August & December.

Please understand that schedules can change and we do our best to keep you informed.

Interested? Join us! All writers welcome.

Willamette Writers thanks the Sylvia Beach Hotel, Hallmark Hotel, and Elizabeth Street Inn for donating lodging for their authors and the Newport Public Library for providing a monthly meeting space.

For more information, visit www.willamettewriters.org/coast