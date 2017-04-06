LC School Board to accept resignation by Sup’t Steve Boynton

Board of Directors

NOTICE OF A BOARD MEETING

Special Session

Date: Friday, April 7, 2017

Time: 9:00 a.m.

Place: District Administration Office or via telephone

459 SW Coast Highway

Newport, Oregon

The Lincoln County School District Board of Directors has scheduled a special session meeting of the Board beginning at 9:00 a.m. on Friday, April 7, 2017 at the District Administration office in Newport, Oregon.

The special session will be held for the Board to accept the resignation of the Superintendent.