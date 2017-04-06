ODFW to host family fishing event at Hebo Lake

TILLAMOOK — The Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife invites new anglers to take part in its Family Fishing Event Saturday, April 15 at Hebo Lake from 9am to 2pm. The event is free, and ODFW staff and volunteers will be there to assist youngsters who want to learn how to fish.

The lake will be stocked with more than 3,000 rainbow trout just prior to the event.

ODFW will provide equipment including rods, reels and bait for use during the event if needed. Angling education instructors and volunteers will be present to answer questions and offer assistance to less experienced anglers.

“This is an excellent opportunity for anyone to discover fishing, or get reacquainted if they have been away from the sport for a while,” said Ron Rehn, STEP biologist for ODFW’s North Coast Watershed.

Under Oregon Sport Fishing Regulations, anglers ages 11 and under can fish for free while those 12-17 will need to have a youth license. All fishing regulations continue to apply during this event.

Hebo Lake is a 2-acre lake located 3 ½ miles east of the Hebo Ranger Station on the Hebo Mountain Road. From Hebo, take Hwy. 22 ¼ mile east, then turn left onto Forest Road 14. The U.S. Forest Service, which manages the lake and campground, will waive the $5 day use fee during this event. Overnight camping fees will continue to apply.