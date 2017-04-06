Letter to the editor: Measure 21-177

Apr 062017
To the Editor
RE: Lincoln County Measure 21-177
Philosophically, it makes no sense to me that making profit is a superior goal to protecting the health and welfare of human beings. Making a profit becomes a useless endeavor if there are no humans to enjoy that profit.
When given the choice, I vote to protect humans over profit every time.
Glen Mackenroth
Siletz
