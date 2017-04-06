Lincoln County Superintendent of Schools Steve Boynton resigns

Lincoln County Schools Superintendent Steve Boynton has submitted a letter of resignation. School Board Chair Ron Beck said Mr. Boynton’s resignation does not reflect the recent investigation into claims that there may have been inappropriate behavior at a recent intramural sports celebration party in Waldport.

RESIGNATION OF SUPERINTENENT BOYNTON

On behalf of Board Chairman Ron Beck, Lincoln County School District wishes to share the news that Steve Boynton has resigned as Superintendent effective April 7, 2017. The board will consider acceptance of the resignation at a special board meeting tomorrow morning (April 7).

The Board of Directors will appoint an outside interim superintendent for the remainder of the year, which will give the board time to consider leadership for next year. As this process moves forward, information will be shared with staff, the media and the community.

The District would like to emphasize that the board action tomorrow to accept the resignation is in no way reflective of the investigation (cited in recent newspaper articles) that has “forced” the superintendent to make this decision. All reports from the school district’s attorney and the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office state that the allegations of any sexual misconduct are completely unfounded. This is a decision that Superintendent Boynton has had to make for himself and his family.

The board wishes him the best of luck in the future.