More debate over “To spray, or not to spray, remains the question.”

NewsLincolnCounty.com invites any and all citizens, groups, elected officials and commercial interests to submit their views on Measure 21-177 on the May Ballot. THIS IS AN OPEN FORUM on a vitally important issue for our community both for the economic contribution of our timber industry and for the health and peace of mind of our citizens.

Submitted by Lincoln County Community Rights and Citizens for a Healthy County

NEWPORT, OR: The Coalition to Defeat Measure 21-177 published a statement on April 3rd defaming the Community Environmental Legal Defense Fund (CELDF), a non-profit, public interest law firm.

CELDF, upon request from Lincoln County Community Rights and Citizens for a Healthy County, has provided free support for Measure 21-177 banning aerial pesticide spraying in Lincoln County. CELDF has worked with numerous communities in Oregon and elsewhere, helping local residents stop corporate harms such as pesticide use, fracking, factory farms, corporate water withdrawal, and toxic waste incinerators .

“Sift through the charged rhetoric of the opposition and what you will find is that they are completely dodging the real issue, which is that aerial spraying of pesticides is dangerous and must be banned” says Rio Davidson, of the Yes on Measure 21-177 campaign.

To date the corporate opposition, made up of timber and chemical corporations, has raised nearly $70,000 to defeat Measure 21-177, with over 95% of that money coming from corporations and corporate lobbyist organizations.

Measure 21-177 would ban aerial spraying of pesticides in Lincoln County. The measure would secure the right of the people to be free from chemical trespass and their right to clean water free from aerially sprayed pesticides. It would also protect ecosystems and visitors from exposure to aerially sprayed poisons.

The chemical cocktails being sprayed today on corporate and state timberland in Lincoln County are, as the opposition has stated, equivalent in their toxic potency to Agent Orange.

Kai Huschke, Northwest Organizer for CELDF, says, ”Measure 21-177 is about confronting so-called corporate constitutional rights and oppressive preemptive laws that block the people of Lincoln County from being the rightful decision-makers in their own community, especially when it comes to protecting their health, safety and welfare. That means protection of the tourism, fishing, and service economies, which are collectively more important than industrialized timber to Lincoln County.”

Measure 21-177 to ban aerial spray in Lincoln County follows a similar effort in Josephine County and is joined by an active petitioning effort in Lane County for a similar ballot measure in May 2018. Interest is also building in Curry and Yamhill counties to ban toxic pesticide practices.

In 2014, nearly three dozen residents were aerially sprayed in Curry County, resulting in the death of pets and livestock, and serious illness in many of those sprayed. The practice of aerial spraying has been banned on federal forestland in Oregon for over 30 years because the safety of the chemicals has never been proven.

The city of Depoe Bay has requested the state to halt the spraying of eight pesticides adjacent to the city water supply until the state provides valid, peer-reviewed studies of the effects of the eight products in combination with each other and in total.

The City of Yachats has also been vocal in opposing aerial spraying and supporting Measure 21-177.

Yachats Councilman Greg Scott said his major concern is that a timber company owns the Yachats watershed and has the right to “spray toxin on land through which our water passes.” Scott also said, “I’ve always been offended because there has been no consideration of the health of our residents.”

Citizens for a Healthy County invites you to the following upcoming public events:

1. Ernie Niemi to Speak on OREGON FOREST ECONOMY and Pacific Rivers’ award-winning documentary, “Behind the Emerald Curtain,”

April 8 at 2pm in Newport at the Senior Center

April 9 at 3pm in Lincoln City at the Lincoln Center Cultural Center

2. On April 14th at 6:30pm, at the Newport Performing Arts Center, Thomas Linzey from the Community Environmental Legal Defense Fund will be giving a talk titled “Who Decides? Elevating Community Rights”.