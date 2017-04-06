Weather or Not: Looming Storm

Thursday, Apr. 6th – Lincoln County

Summary: Rainy morning, cloudy afternoon yesterday, rain again, windy overnight.

Past 24 Hours High/Low/Gust/Rain…

Lincoln City: 57F/44F/28mph/0.59”

Depoe Bay: 55F/43F/31mph/0.66”

Newport: 54F/46F/32mph/0.70”

Waldport: 55F/47F/29mph/0.71”

Yachats: 56F/45F/33mph/0.58”

Newport Airport Conditions…

Ceiling: scattered @ 5,000’, broken @ 7,000’, overcast @ 8,000’

Visibility: 10 miles/Wind: S 11 mph G15/Altimeter: 29.94”

A Special Weather Statement has been issued by the National Weather Service for Northwest Oregon. A developing storm over the eastern Pacific will swing toward the Pacific Northwest late Thursday night and track from south to north off the Oregon and Washington coast Friday. As the storm nears it will likely bring gusty winds. The coast and coastal mountain areas may have gusts of 40-50 mph Friday morning through afternoon. Also, depending on the eventual track of the storm, the Willamette Valley could see gusts of 30-40 mph Friday afternoon into early evening. Cooler and showery weather behind this storm will bring snow levels down to around 3,000 to 3,500 feet. Expect snow-covered roads crossing the Cascade passes this weekend with around 5-10 inches of snow possible at pass levels from Friday night through Sunday.

A High Wind Watch has been issued by the National Weather Service for the Central Coast, in effect from late tonight through tomorrow afternoon. South winds 35-45 mph with gusts 60-70 mph along beaches and headlands, and 25-35 mph with gusts 50-60 mph in coastal communities. Strongest winds are expected early Friday morning into Friday afternoon. If these winds develop, they could cause tree damage and lead to power outages. Winds of this magnitude may also make driving hazardous. A High Wind Watch means there is the potential for a hazardous high wind event. Sustained winds of at least 40 mph, or gusts of 58 mph or stronger may occur.

Forecast: A week ago we were anticipating an end to Winter storms and more Spring-like weather, but Mother Nature has dealt us a new hand. Impressive and unusual for this late in the season, we’re now on track to get another big blast of wind, albeit less rain than the Winter storms generally produce. Rain turning to a chance of showers today, south winds gusting 25 mph and a high of 55-60F. Rain and possible thunderstorms tonight, southerlies gusting 40 mph and lows of 45-50F. Tomorrow, rain in the morning, showers in the afternoon, possible thunderstorms, southwest winds 35-40 mph gusting as high as 60, and the thermometer rising to about 55F. Outlook is for rain and/or showers continuing Saturday through Wednesday, breezy at times, and the mercury remaining slightly below average throughout the extended period.

Travel: Expect lane closures and short delays for brush-cutting along the US 101 Newport-Waldport corridor weekdays between 8:00am and 4:00pm through April 14th. In the Coast Range this morning, highways are wet, temps 40-45F. Willamette Valley roads are wet, thermometer readings near 45F. The Columbia River Gorge has wet pavement, temperatures 40-45F. For the Cascades, wet pavement on the highways this morning, 35-40F, the snow level is near the passes at 5,000 feet, an inch of snow possible today. * An interactive map of the latest Northwest/Central Oregon travel weather is available here. Also, motorists should always visit ODOT’s TripCheck before hitting the road.

Marine: Winds are S 15-30 knots gusting 35 this morning with rough seas 14 feet at 13 seconds. A Storm Warning is in effect from late tonight through tomorrow afternoon. A strong low is projected to move north across local offshore waters late tonight through Friday. Storm force winds to 60 knots are expected to develop after midnight tonight. Swells remain elevated through this afternoon, but may briefly fall below 10 feet this evening, though confidence is low. Seas will dramatically increase late tonight and Friday as the winds pick up. Locally driven wind waves will mix with a fresh southerly swell and a background westerly swell to boost combined seas into the mid-20s, and possibly higher. An active weather pattern continues over the weekend. A cold front is predicted to move through Sunday bringing small craft winds or low end gales. * Full text of the latest marine forecast is available here. And, make sure you check the latest Bar Reports before venturing offshore.

On the Beach… Showers, breezy, surf 10-12 feet (moderate).

* Tides

04/06 Thu 09:23 AM 7.41 H

04/06 Thu 04:01 PM 0.33 L

04/06 Thu 10:43 PM 7.36 H

04/07 Fri 04:28 AM 2.34 L

In Short: Showers, stormy, then continued wet and occasionally breezy.