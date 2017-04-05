Manhunt in the Three Rocks area of Lincoln City

11:30pm

What may have been an interrupted attempt to break in to a car in the Three Rocks area of Lincoln City has turned into an inter-agency man hunt for a suspect that was last seen running from law enforcement.

Officers say that a car alarm went off attracting attention. As police arrived a white male took off in a vehicle but quickly abandoned it an went scampering up a hill. He was described as a white male, wearing jeans, hooded sweatshirt and ball cap.

Lots of law enforcement now moving in to the area.