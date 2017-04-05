Rent Control and a possible rationing of state mortgage deduction

The Oregon Legislature, scrounging to find revenues to help bridge the budget gap worsened by the PERS debacle, is focusing on a bill that would jack-up the cost of owning a home for all those making an income over a certain amount. Another bill aimed at rental housing would give local cities and counties the power to enact limits on rent increases on existing rental properties.

Here's a couple of complicated stories that focus on more and more Oregon familys' bottom lines.