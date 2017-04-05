Weather or Not: Wet… Ad Infinitum

Wednesday, Apr. 5th – Lincoln County

Summary: Mostly cloudy, sprinkles, warm yesterday, mainly overcast overnight.

Past 24 Hours High/Low/Gust/Rain…

Lincoln City: 59F/48F/25mph/0.16”

Depoe Bay: 59F/45F/24mph/0.04”

Newport: 59F/45F/30mph/0.04”

Waldport: 56F/45F/27mph/0.01”

Yachats: 57F/44F/28mph/~0.01”

Newport Airport Conditions…

Ceiling: overcast @ 2,200’

Visibility: 7 miles/Wind: SSW 18 mph G29/Altimeter: 29.94”

Forecast: Be prepared for nothin’ but wet during the foreseeable future as an active weather pattern becomes well established. Several fronts are expected to bring steady rain and windy conditions interspersed with cool showery periods. Rain today, tonight and tomorrow, up to an inch total accumulation possible, southerly winds gusting 25-30 mph, highs of 55F and lows of 45-50F. Outlook is for rain and winds gusting 50 mph Friday, showers Saturday, rain Sunday, a chance of showers Monday and Tuesday. The thermometer dips below seasonal averages by the weekend as highs stop at 50F and lows slump to 40-45F.

Travel: Expect lane closures and short delays for brush-cutting along the US 101 Newport-Waldport corridor weekdays between 8:00am and 4:00pm through April 14th. In the Coast Range this morning, highways are getting wet, temps 40-45F. Willamette Valley roads are dry, thermometer readings near 45F. The Columbia River Gorge has dry pavement, temperatures 40-45F. For the Cascades, dry pavement on the highways this morning, 35-40F, the snow level is 6,500 feet. * An interactive map of the latest Northwest/Central Oregon travel weather is available here. Also, motorists should always visit ODOT’s TripCheck before hitting the road.

Marine: Winds are S 15 knots gusting 25-30 this morning with choppy seas 11 feet at 10 seconds. A Small Craft Advisory for winds is in effect until 1:00pm this afternoon, and a Small Craft Advisory for hazardous seas is in effect through late tonight. Another low is expected to form along a stalled front offshore later today and move north across local waters tomorrow. This system continues to show the potential for high end small craft advisory winds. An even stronger low is expected to form along the front and move north on Friday. There is still an outside chance that we could see some low-end storm force winds and seas in the mid-20s with this system. The active weather pattern continues through at least early next week. Another decent front is expected on Sunday. Seas will likely remain above 10 feet throughout the extended period. * Full text of the latest marine forecast is available here. And, make sure you check the latest Bar Reports before venturing offshore.

On the Beach… Rain, breezy, surf 8-10 feet (moderate).

* For a safe and enjoyable time on the Central Coast, the Oregon Parks & Recreation Department offers these Beach Safety Tips.

* Tides

04/05 Wed 08:08 AM 7.44 H

04/05 Wed 03:00 PM 0.36 L

04/05 Wed 09:51 PM 6.96 H

04/06 Thu 03:25 AM 2.99 L

In Short: Rainy and windy, then rain/showers ad infinitum.