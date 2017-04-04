“Other Desert Cities” Explores Family Secrets

Broadway sensation comes to Newport

Red Octopus Theatre Company presents Jon Robin Baitz’s gripping drama, Other Desert Cities, April 14th – 30th, 2017, at the Newport Performing Arts Center.

Brooke Wyeth returns home to Palm Springs after a six-year absence to celebrate Christmas with her parents, her brother, and her aunt. Brooke announces that she is about to publish a memoir dredging up a pivotal and tragic event in the family’s history—a wound they don’t want reopened. In effect, she draws a line in the sand and dares them all to cross it.

Director Barbara Berge, known from numerous productions on the coastal stage, has assembled an incredible cast of actors from far and wide, including Corvallis actor Cathleen Hockman-Wert (A Streetcar Named Desire, Salem’s Pentacle Theatre; Much Ado About Nothing, Albany’s Willamette Theatre Festival; The Memory of Water, Corvallis’ Willamette Stage Company), Bonnie Ross (Wit, Sex Please, We’re Sixty), Justin Atkins (One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest, Lend Me a Tenor), Linda Capshaw (Cuckoo’s Nest, South Pacific), and Rhodd Caldwell (The Fantasticks).

The play’s author, Baitz, is a former writer for “The West Wing” and “Alias”, as well as a Drama Desk Award nominee. Local composer and musician Milo Graamans has composed original music for the show. “I am excited to bring Other Desert Cities to the Newport Performing Arts Center,” said Berge. “The story, with its surprise ending, weaves in themes of family loyalty, the role of the writer, loss and grief and the cost of keeping secrets. Though a drama, there are wonderful moments of humor and comedy. The characters are richly drawn giving actors a great opportunity to explore their craft.”

After its acclaimed Off-Broadway debut and esteemed Broadway run, the New York Times called Other Desert Cities, “The most richly enjoyable new play for grown-ups that New York has known in many seasons… leaves you feeling both moved and gratifyingly sated.”

Other Desert Cities opens on Friday, April 14th and runs thru Sunday, April 30th at the Newport Performing Arts Center (777 W Olive Street in Newport.) Shows are Friday and Saturday nights at 7:00pm, and Sundays at 2:00pm. Audiences are advised that this play includes one short scene with cigarette smoke.

Advance tickets are $15 (or $14 for Seniors & Students w/ID.) Tickets at the door on show nights are $16 (or $15 for Seniors & Students w/ID.) Tickets may be purchased online at www.coastarts.org, by phone at 541-265-ARTS, or in person at the Newport Performing Arts Center box office (777 W. Olive Street, Newport, OR 97365.) Further information is available at www.OctopusOnStage.com, or find this event on Facebook!