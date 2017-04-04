Easter + Eggs = Neighbors For Kids



Depoe Bay’s Annual Easter Egg Hunt, Saturday April 15th!

Neighbors For Kids (NFK) invites the children of the community to Depoe Bay’s Annual Easter Egg Hunt on Saturday, April 15th. The event will take place in Depoe Bay City Park and will begin promptly at 10:00 am.

This hunt is open to all ages and families are encouraged to show up early and they can meet the Easter Bunny at 9:45 am. Prizes will be awarded to those lucky kids in each age group who are able find the eggs with the special silver and gold tickets. NFK is happy to once again sponsor this fun event with the help of local volunteers.

Feel free to call the Kids Zone at 541-765-8990 for more information.