Weather or Not: End of the Streak

Tuesday, Apr. 4th – Lincoln County

Summary: Mostly sunny, light winds yesterday, increasing clouds overnight.

Past 24 Hours High/Low/Gust/Rain…

Lincoln City: 55F/44F/19mph/0.00”

Depoe Bay: 54F/37F/21mph/0.00”

Newport: 50F/35F/22mph/0.00”

Waldport: 50F/36F/24mph/0.00”

Yachats: 53F/38F/20mph/0.00”

Newport Airport Conditions…

Ceiling: broken @ 7,000’, overcast @ 9,000’

Visibility: 10 miles/Wind: E 9 mph/Altimeter: 30.01”

Forecast: If you need dry weather for any outside chores, it looks like this it for quite a while. Mostly cloudy today, a slight chance of light rain, but warm with the thermometer headed for 55-60F this afternoon and light southerly winds. Overcast tonight, low around 50F. The big change comes tomorrow when the dry streak ends, rain returns, gusty sou’westers blow and the high reaches 55F. Outlook is for steady rain and/or showers daily Thursday through Monday; windy at times and the mercury should be near seasonal early in the week, but dips below normal by the weekend.

Travel: Expect lane closures and short delays for brush-cutting along the US 101 Newport-Waldport corridor weekdays between 8:00am and 4:00pm through April 14th. In the Coast Range this morning, highways are dry, temp 40F. Willamette Valley roads are dry, thermometer readings 40-45F. The Columbia River Gorge has dry pavement, temperatures 40-45F. For the Cascades, possible spots of ice on the highways this morning, 30-32F, the free air freezing level is 6,500 feet. * An interactive map of the latest Northwest/Central Oregon travel weather is available here. Also, motorists should always visit ODOT’s TripCheck before hitting the road.

Marine: Winds are SE 5-15 knots gusting 20 this morning with seas 6 feet at 12 seconds. Inside 10 miles from shore, a Small Craft Advisory for winds is in effect from this afternoon through tomorrow morning, and a Small Craft Advisory for hazardous seas is in effect from this evening through tomorrow morning. Out past 10 miles, a Gale Warning is in effect from this afternoon through tomorrow morning. Additional systems are expected to develop along a stalled frontal boundary Thursday through the weekend, but the details remain low in the extended forecast period. Expect periodic small craft advisory winds during this time. There could be potential for gales with a system on Friday. Unsettled weather looks to continue into the upcoming weekend. A building westerly swell will arrive tonight, which along with the gusty southerly winds will push seas back into the low to mid-teens. Seas likely remain above 10 feet through much of the extended forecast period. However, there will be periods between systems where seas fall below 10 feet. * Full text of the latest marine forecast is available here. And, make sure you check the latest Bar Reports before venturing offshore.

On the Beach… Mostly cloudy, breezy, surf 6-8 feet (moderate).

* Tides

04/04 Tue 06:51 AM 7.72 H

04/04 Tue 01:49 PM 0.31 L

04/04 Tue 08:44 PM 6.63 H

04/05 Wed 02:05 AM 3.43 L

In Short: Overcast, warm, then back to wet and sometimes windy.