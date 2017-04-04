Newport City Council joins County Commissioners in recommending a NO vote on 21-177

After a long line of speakers offering support as well as a lot of opposition to Measure 21-177 on the May Ballot, the Newport City Council came down on the NO side as well. The spraying ban, if passed in the upcoming election, would outlaw aerial pesticide and herbicide spraying on private timber lands in Lincoln County.

Those speaking in favor of the measure, which would ban aerial spraying, claim that the chemicals are a health threat – not only in instances where helicopter and airplane sprayers miss their mark but in wind-blown areas where the sprays move beyond target areas. They also told the city council that spray chemicals can get into small rivers and streams that feed larger creeks and rivers from which cities and counties draw their drinking water. One man testified that he was a water plant operator when he worked for Toledo. He said they tested the water every day to ensure it was safe to drink, but they tested for pesticide contamination only once every three years, and water only at the output of the plant, not the water coming in to it. Others said the buffers around clear cut areas are too thin to adequately protect local creeks and streams that flow into municipal water intakes. They showed pictures of clear cuts very close to drinking water supplies for Depoe Bay, Newport and Yachats. They also pointed out that federal forest lands are not aerially sprayed because of health and water quality concerns.

But the testimony was heavily weighted among citizens who testified against 21-177. They claimed that state and federal regulations over how, where and when pesticides and herbicides are sprayed from planes, helicopters and drones are very strict. Spraying is usually performed, they said, in the early morning and late in the day when winds are at their lowest. They added that claims that pesticides contain 2,4D is simply not true and that spraying has not caused a single documented death among residents near forest lands that are routinely sprayed. They say recently cut over timberlands are sprayed only a few times right after their cut so it’s not like their sprayed throughout the entire life of the trees. They say they spray to ensure that young trees are not overwhelmed with forest floor weeds and other plants like scotch broom and blackberry. Those in favor of outlawing aerial spraying maintain that manual application of herbicides on the ground would be far safer while those opposed to the ban said it’s not as efficient and can be very hazarous in the coastal range with it’s steep terrain. Others added that if aerial spraying went away, so would a lot of logging jobs which would hurt local economies. Critics say there aren’t nearly as many jobs in the logging industry as there use to be due to enhanced mechanization.

Other opponents to 21-177 claimed that there is no clear definition of “aerial spraying” in the proposed ordinance on the ballot. That has given to fears that those who work on fishing boats may not be able to spray paint their boats – that spraying from atop a ladder might qualify as an act of “aerial” spraying. 21-177 supporters say that’s not true. Aerial means spraying from an airplane, helicopter or drone.

Opponents to 21-177 also contend that the spray ban’s ballot description of “direct action” would empower those against spraying to take the law in their own hands and that the local sheriff or chief of police would be legally barred from interfering with vigilantes taking the law into their own hands if anyone violated the spray ban. Supporters deny the claim, adding that direct action doesn’t mean going onto somebody’s property and damaging spraying helicopters or airplanes. It means only that they can go to court to charge a lawbreaking pilot.

Others testified that no matter which way the voters go on May 16th, it could very likely wind up in court, something that could drag any final decision out for several years.

In the end, the city council voted to join with the Lincoln County Commission in opposing 21-177 on a six to one vote. Councilor Wendy Engler, the lone hold out, said she understands the feelings of her fellow councilors. She just doesn’t like aerial spraying of pesticides and the fact that there have been numerous spraying accidents throughout Oregon and other states that still allow such spraying.

The ballot measure is on the May 16th ballot.