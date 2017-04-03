Boat rescue on Alsea Bay, 300 feet west of the bridge

Apr 032017
 

Boat’s motor quit right over a shallow sand bar.
Central Coast Fire-Rescue to the rescue!
Boat’s motor quit 100 yards downstream from Alsea Bay Bridge
Glen Weaver
Fire-Rescue boat hooks the rescue craft to the stranded boat.

Heading for the docks at the Port of Alsea.

…and back to safety! Same fire-rescue crew practiced this kind of situation this past weekend. Timing couldn’t have been better!


6:10pm
Everyone in the boat is okay and have life jackets. 25′ boat, engine trouble…just need a tow back to the dock. Just yesterday local fire-rescue crews were practicing for such rescues.

6:15pm
Fire-Rescue command post is up on Waziyata. Those aboard the boat in distress have dropped an anchor, so they’re staying put until they can be towed back to the port upriver.

6:33pm
Boat needs more than gas. They’re going to have to be towed back to the port docks.

6:39pm
Fire-Rescue boat is in the water, headed for the stuck boat.

6:49pm
Should be hooking up to the stranded boat anytime. Then haul it back to the port docks.

7:02pm
Fire-Rescue boat has pulled the disabled boat to the Alsea Bay port docks. Tied up safely at the port.

