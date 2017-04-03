Boat rescue on Alsea Bay, 300 feet west of the bridge

6:10pmEveryone in the boat is okay and have life jackets. 25′ boat, engine trouble…just need a tow back to the dock. Just yesterday local fire-rescue crews were practicing for such rescues.

6:15pm

Fire-Rescue command post is up on Waziyata. Those aboard the boat in distress have dropped an anchor, so they’re staying put until they can be towed back to the port upriver.

6:33pm

Boat needs more than gas. They’re going to have to be towed back to the port docks.

6:39pm

Fire-Rescue boat is in the water, headed for the stuck boat.

6:49pm

Should be hooking up to the stranded boat anytime. Then haul it back to the port docks.

7:02pm

Fire-Rescue boat has pulled the disabled boat to the Alsea Bay port docks. Tied up safely at the port.