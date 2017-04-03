NOAA, Port of Newport, HMSC and others demonstrate solidarity and celebration of NOAA Corp’s 100th Anniversary!

We had about 50 NOAA supporters attend the unveiling of a new interpretative sign promoting the Pacific fleet homeported here in Newport. There are several events that are planned this year as part of the Yaquina Bay Economic Foundation (YBEF) effort to promote the tight-knit relationship between Newport and NOAA. The NOAA Corps celebrates its Centennial on May 22nd. Other events/promotions this year include:

– NOAA Corps Dining Out at the Pacific Maritime Heritage Center.

– Centennial pennants installed on lamp posts along Marine Science Dr.

– NOAA Seafood BBQ public event at MOC-P on Saturday, August 12.

– Rogue will be issuing a special NOAA bottling commemorating the anniversary.

– The City, Port and NOAA will be installing buoys at the Marine Science Dr. roundabout with a plaque describing the event.