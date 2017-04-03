“Yes” on 21-177 vs. “No” on 21-177

THE OPINIONS EXPRESSED IN THE FOLLOWING PRO AND CON POSITIONS ON MEASURE 21-177 ARE STRICTLY THOSE OF THE AUTHORS AND DO NOT NECESSARILY REFLECT THE OPINIONS OF NEWS LINCOLN COUNTY, IT’S ADVERTISERS AND INFORMATION CONTRIBUTORS.

LETTER TO THE EDITOR: The Grand Illusion

by Jason Nehmer

Where does your drinking water come from? Yes, it comes from the tap of your sink or some other faucet in or near your home, but what is the source? I know the source of my drinking water comes from the Big Creek Reservoir on the outskirts of Newport.

When one visits Big Creek Reservoir, one can’t help but notice its natural beauty. For starters, the tranquil body of water seems pristine and alive with the wonders of nature represented by a thriving ecosystem of aquatic plants, fish, waterfowl, birds of prey, and numerous species of terrestrial flora and fauna that exist on its banks and tributaries. There’s just so much to explore around the reservoir’s meandering shore of finger shaped bays and inlets. What an inviting place to enjoy the outdoors, and so reassuring to know that this is where our Newport drinking water comes from, right? Well, I did think that way until just recently. There’s something hidden upstream; something behind the emerald curtain of trees just out of view from the water’s edge.

It’s a barren landscape! But, how can this be? We live in a temperate rainforest environment of large trees and green understory. Well, when we live in close proximity of the industrial forest that is owned by large corporations, clear cutting is common practice, and it just so happens that Big Creek was and is on the metaphorical chopping block (clearing is still in full swing up there). Now, instead of heading up above Big Creek Reservoir in Newport Heights for a hike or mountain bike ride in the woods, you bare witness to the utter devastation of a total and complete clear cut. The trails through the woods are gone; only logging roads remain. Que sera sera; what is done is done. So, now what?

Unfortunately, the next step is only going to add insult to injury. That’s right, it’s going to get worse. Now comes the instituted practice of aerial spraying of pesticides in order to ensure that the unwanted/unvalued plants, insects, and fungi don’t interrupt or inhibit the growth/production of the trees the companies want; it’s monoculture in a land that naturally thrives in plant diversity. Although this practice has been banned on federal lands, state and private owners can still spray toxic chemicals from the air. What harm can that do to our watershed; our source of drinking water? The companies must surely do something to ensure that harmful pesticides don’t effect us, correct? The short answer is, no.

It all comes down to a combination of gravity and greed. Yes, the timber companies, by law, must provide a buffer of around 100 feet between a clear cut logging operation and a ‘fish bearing’ water source (major tributary). This sounds good in theory, but in many cases, like the Big Creek watershed, there are multitudes of non ‘fish bearing’ streams/drainages that run off from the clear cut area directly into the major tributaries and eventually into Big Creek Reservoir itself. Strike one! Strike two occurs from aerial drift. No matter how skilled the pilot is, or how calm the winds are, residual spray is going to result in collaterally damaging the properties of private residents and Newport’s main water source, Big Creek Reservoir. Simply put, they operated a clear cut way too close to a major drinking water source of the fair city of Newport. In this case, and many others, proximity means everything.

Does this close proximity of a clear cut to Big Creek Reservoir mean strike three and we’re out? Negative! It’s NOT too late for the future of Newport’s drinking supply and the future of others in the Lincoln County region. It just so happens that there’s a measure on an upcoming ballot that addresses this very issue. In the month of May, vote yes on Measure 21-177; the measure bans aerial spraying of pesticides on state and private lands. We all live downstream; we all deserve clean drinking water; vote yes for measure 21-177 in May. Check out the video above on You Tube that shows the clear cuts in this letter.

=============================

ANTI 21-177

CONTACT: Coalition to Defeat Measure 21-177; (541) 351-8659

East Coast, Extremist Organization Responsible for Measure 21-177

Measure 21-177 is a dangerously-worded ordinance that will bring significant harm to Lincoln County’s economy, including fishing, farming, forestry and more.

Proponents claim to be fighting for Lincoln County residents, but the true driving force behind this Measure is an outside, fringe organization that is looking to impose a radical political agenda in communities throughout the nation.

21-177 was drafted with the assistance of a Pennsylvania-based organization called the Community Environmental Legal Defense Fund (CELDF). A quick review of the group’s website and other websites reveals the larger agenda this Measure seeks to advance and the threat it poses to public safety and all corners of Lincoln County’s economy.

CELDF has attempted to pass similar laws in nearly 200 communities across the country, based on their aim to undermine our legal and political systems. Lincoln County is nothing more to CELDF than a vehicle to achieve their radical world view.

Measure 21-177’s sponsors, Lincoln County Community Rights, are proud of their association with this fringe, activist outfit. A link to CELDF is on their website, they brag about the hand CELDF played in drafting this Measure; and CELDF founder Thomas Linzey visited with proponents in 2015 and, according to their Facebook page, will be back in Newport on April 14th.

Please read the ordinance. Measure 21-177 goes well beyond aerial spraying. It seeks to upend the courts, our Constitutions, and existing laws.

The CELDF agenda is so incendiary, that one of the nation’s strongest environmental defenders, the Natural Resource Defense Council, considers CELDF’s style too risky for local communities enacting the ordinances.

Let the words of CELDF speak for itself and for Measure 21-177:

CELDF believes the only way to protect the environment is to give rights to ecosystems and to stop science-backed practices with which they disagree. Under this system, businesses have no rights. CELDF founder, Thomas Linzey, has even called for seizing people’s private property and defying the US Constitution.

CELDF ordinances have unknowable consequences and costs for local communities that pass them. CELDF does not care. When a community in Pennsylvania faced massive legal fees after passing a similar measure, Linzey told Reuters, “If a town goes bankrupt trying to defend one of our ordinances, well, perhaps that’s exactly what is needed to trigger a national movement.” CELDF also encourages its followers to flout the courts, break the law and take enforcement of an activist agenda into their own hands. To them, “direct action,” as allowed in the Measure, means breaking the law. When asked in a 2016 interview to describe the commonalties between “direct action” and “community rights”, Linzey replied: “Breaking the law frontally, directly and forcibly.”

This is on display in Measure 21-177, where CELDF has clearly outlined a plan for vigilantism. Section 5(d) of the ordinance text states: “any person may then enforce the rights and prohibitions of this law through direct action. If enforcement through direct action is commenced, this law shall prohibit any private or public actor from filing a civil or criminal action against those participating in direct action.”

In short, if “any person” feels that the County or the courts are not enforcing this ordinance to their subjective standard, they can enforce it themselves via “direct action,” which could include property damage, criminal trespass, and even assault.

Please say “NO” to outside, vigilante extremist agendas. Listen to the Lincoln County, multigenerational families in farming, fishing, forestry and more who oppose this Measure.

Reject Measure 21-177!

CONTACT: Coalition to Defeat Measure 21-177; (541) 351-8659