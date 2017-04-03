Learning about Medicare – Free Seminar!



The A,B,C’s of Medicare Seminar

Who: Anyone who is eligible for Medicare within a few months or is new to Medicare; current beneficiaries who would like to better understand Medicare benefits and options; and spouses and other relatives of Medicare eligible clients.

What: A Medicare class that will cover the basics of Medicare parts A, B, C, and D.

Where: Samaritan Center for Health Education, 740 SW 9th Street, Newport.

When: Friday, April 14, from 10:00 am – 12:00 pm.

Why: This is a FREE opportunity offered at no cost to the community.

How: Seats must be reserved by calling 541-574-2684.