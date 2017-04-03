Weather or Not: A Taste of Spring

Monday, Apr. 3rd – Lincoln County

Summary: Mixed sky and breezy yesterday, cool and frosty overnight.

Past 24 Hours High/Low/Gust/Rain…

Lincoln City: 55F/39F/20mph/0.00”

Depoe Bay: 56F/34F/24mph/0.00”

Newport: 52F/34F/23mph/0.00”

Waldport: 51F/36F/26mph/0.00”

Yachats: 55F/38F/19mph/0.00”

Newport Airport Conditions…

Ceiling: unlimited

Visibility: 10 miles/Wind: E 7 mph/Altimeter: 30.30”

Forecast: After a cool and frosty start this morning, we’re in store for a taste of Spring today with mostly sunny skies, moderate northwest winds and a high around 55F. Increasing clouds tonight, low about 40F. Tomorrow, mainly cloudy and warmer as the mercury climbs to 55-60F. Outlook is for a return to a more familiar wet pattern beginning Wednesday with rain or showers likely continuing right through Sunday. Look for normal temps as highs reach 50-55F and lows sag to 40-45F all week.

Be sure to follow Weather or Not’s Twitter feed to keep current on the latest conditions. You’ll get updated travel info and notification of any new advisories, watches or warnings. Follow @chrisburnswx.

Travel: Crews will begin at least two weeks of brush-cutting along US 101 today. Work will start near the Newport Municipal Airport and continue south to the Alsea Bay Bridge. For the safety of crews and travelers, one lane will be closed in the work zone area. Expect lane closures along the corridor between Newport and Waldport, 8:00am to 4:00pm, April 3rd–7th and April 10th–14th. The project is expected to be completed by April 14th, but could last longer.

In the Coast Range this morning, highways are mainly dry, spots of frost possible, temps 25-30F. Willamette Valley roads are mainly dry, thermometer readings near 35F. The Columbia River Gorge has dry pavement, temperature 35F. For the Cascades, expect spots of ice on the highways this morning, 15-25F, the free air freezing level is 5,000 feet. * An interactive map of the latest Northwest/Central Oregon travel weather is available here. Also, motorists should always visit ODOT’s TripCheck before hitting the road.

Marine: Winds are easterly 5-10 knots this morning with seas 10 feet at 15 seconds. A Small Craft Advisory for hazardous seas is in effect until 11:00am morning. Winds generally below 20 knots for the next couple of days but gale force wind will be possible over the southern zones Friday, then spreading to the northern zones Friday afternoon or evening. These winds may persist through Saturday. A long period west swell train continues in local waters, although wave heights have come down to mainly 10-12 feet with the occasional 13-footer, periods around 15 seconds. Seas will remain above 10 feet through the morning, then fall to around 6 feet by tonight. Seas rise the latter half of the week, but plenty of uncertainty in the Friday-Sunday time frame due to significant differences in the predicted wind fields. * Full text of the latest marine forecast is available here. And, make sure you check the latest Bar Reports before venturing offshore.

On the Beach… Mostly sunny, light breeze, surf 8-10 feet (moderate).

* Stay off of jetties and offshore rocks, and be extremely watchful on rocky shores or sandy beaches. These areas may be periodically inundated by surf, especially during this evening’s high tide. Be aware of sneaker waves that will be significantly higher than those that precede or follow them. Never turn your back on the ocean.

* Tides

04/03 Mon 12:36 PM 0.09 L

04/03 Mon 07:26 PM 6.52 H

04/04 Tue 12:41 AM 3.46 L

04/04 Tue 06:51 AM 7.72 H

In Short: Clear, dry, increasing clouds, then back to wet and unsettled.