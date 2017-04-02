Newport Fire Department HQ moving to Agate Beach Station

From Newport Fire Chief Rob Murphy

Newport Fire Department is moving! Beginning Monday, April 17, 2017, our administrative offices will be at our Agate Beach Fire Station located at 225 NE 73rd Street, near the Oregon State Police Office. Our phone number will remain the same, (541) 265-9461. Our office hours will continue to be 8:00 am to 5:00 pm Monday through Friday.

We are moving to allow construction to begin at our main fire station. The City of Newport received a seismic retrofit grant from the State of Oregon Infrastructure Finance Authority in the amount of $1.4 Million Dollars to structurally upgrade the Main Fire Station located at 245 NW 10th Street for increased earthquake resistance. The Fire Station was constructed in 1981 before the era of modern building codes which requires seismic bracing. The project includes new foundation supports around the perimeter of the building, and bracing for wall panels and roof supports. The extent of the construction project necessitates our temporary relocation.

We expect the project to take 4-5 months to complete. When it is finished, we will move back to the main fire station, probably sometime in late September or early October of this year. Our operations crews will be moving to temporary quarters at our City Shops yard located on NE 3rd Street. These quarters will not be open to the public. We ask the public utilize our Agate Beach Fire Station on NE 73rd Street.

People wishing to obtain a new burn permit will be able to pick one up at our Agate Beach Fire Station on NE 73rd Street during normal business hours and from 10 am to 2 pm on Saturdays. Those wishing to activate a current permit will still be able to call the Fire Department phone number (541- 265-9461) any time.

We ask for the public’s patience and flexibility during this time. We will continue to provide friendly, professional service in a timely manner. If you have any questions feel free to contact us by telephone or visit our website at: http://newportoregon.gov/dept/nfd/.