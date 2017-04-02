Weather or Not: Hang Up Your Raingear

Sunday, Apr. 2nd – Lincoln County

Summary: Light rain, drizzle, breezy yesterday, cloudy overnight, cool temps.

Past 24 Hours High/Low/Gust/Rain…

Lincoln City: 55F/45F/24mph/0.03”

Depoe Bay: 55F/40F/23mph/0.04”

Newport: 52F/36F/23mph/0.03”

Waldport: 54F/41F/27mph/~0.01”

Yachats: 54F/44F/22mph/~0.01”

Newport Airport Conditions…

Ceiling: unlimited

Visibility: 10 miles/Wind: NE 3 mph/Altimeter: 30.44”

Forecast: You can hang up your raingear in the mudroom for a few days before another extended run of wet weather arrives mid-week. Partly to mostly clear skies are projected for today and tomorrow, moderate northeast winds, highs in the low-50s and lows of 35-40F. Outlook is for increasing clouds Tuesday, rain developing sometime Wednesday, then steady rain and/or showers daily through next weekend. Near average temperatures are expected during the long-term with highs of 50-55F and lows of 40-45F.

Travel: In the Coast Range this morning, highways are mainly dry, spots of frost possible, temp 35F. Willamette Valley roads are dry, thermometer readings 35-40F. The Columbia River Gorge has dry pavement, temperature 45F. For the Cascades, expect spots of ice on the highways this morning, 25-30F, the snow level is below the passes at 2,500 feet.

* Outlook for weekend travelers is dry highways at the lower elevations including the Coast Range, a chance of snow showers in the Cascades.

* An interactive map of the latest Northwest/Central Oregon travel weather is available here. Also, motorists should always visit ODOT’s TripCheck before hitting the road.

Marine: Winds are northerly 5-15 knots this morning with seas 10 feet at 17 seconds. A Small Craft Advisory for hazardous seas is in effect through tomorrow morning. High pressure continues building over the waters through at least Monday. Forecasts suggest a front approaching local waters late Monday night, but not expecting wind speeds above 20 knots. A slightly stronger system is predicted to reach the area Tuesday night, which may warrant a small craft advisory for wind. Models in general agreement showing a large upper low settling over the NE Pacific Friday through Saturday. Outer waters may get gale force wind Friday. The more significant issue is a large long period westerly swell train which was delayed from expectations but is now starting to show on the nearshore buoys. This longer period wave train will become the primary swell with seas building to around 13 feet over the next several hours. Seas will remain above 10 feet through Mon, then rise above 10 feet mid-week. * Full text of the latest marine forecast is available here. And, make sure you check the latest Bar Reports before venturing offshore.

On the Beach… Some sunshine, light breeze, surf 10-15 feet (moderate).

* Stay off of jetties and offshore rocks, and be extremely watchful on rocky shores or sandy beaches. These areas may be periodically inundated by surf, especially during this evening’s high tide. Be aware of sneaker waves that will be significantly higher than those that precede or follow them. Never turn your back on the ocean.

* Tides

04/02 Sun 11:30 AM -0.24 L

04/02 Sun 06:11 PM 6.73 H

04/02 Sun 11:28 PM 3.09 L

04/03 Mon 05:42 AM 8.17 H

In Short: Mixed skies, dry, then back to wet and unsettled.