Harvard and Eastman School of Music grad Albert Kim to perform at Neskowin Chamber Music Festival

NESKOWIN CHAMBER MUSIC

A familiar face returns to Neskowin Chamber Music’s audiences on Sunday, April 9th when pianist Albert Kim presents a concert at 3 p.m. at Camp Winema. Kim performed a concert at the Donor Appreciation Reception to commemorate the 20th anniversary during the 2013-2014 season.

Kim made his public debut at the age of ten, when he substituted on a day’s notice for an ailing Vladimir Horowitz to give the inaugural performance at Carnegie Hall on the 500,000th Steinway piano. Since then he has performed throughout the United States and Europe, giving recitals at such venues as the Metropolitan Museum of Art and the Weill Recital Hall.

He has appeared as soloist with the Orpheus Chamber Orchestra, the Hartford Symphony, and the Mozart, Bach and Brahms Society Orchestras at Harvard. He has performed world premieres of concerto and chamber works by Ellen Taafe Zwilich, Toshio Hosokawa, and Rivers Cuomo, the lead vocalist of Weezer.

He received his B.A. degree from Harvard and a Master of Music and a Doctor of Musical Arts, both from the Eastman School of Music. He is currently on the music faculty at Linfield College in McMinnville.

Some years back, Kim interrupted his musical career to go into aviation. He retains his private pilot’s license and his dream is to own his own airplane.

Kim will present an outreach concert on April 10th at Neskowin Valley School at 8:330 a.m. This event is free and open to the public.

Call 503-965-6499 to order season tickets, priced at $110. Tickets at the door are $25. More information is available on the Neskowin website,

www.neskowinchambermusic.org.

Camp Winema is located three miles north of Neskowin just off Highway 101.