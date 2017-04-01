Traffic Crash on Highway 18 near milepost 2

9:26pm

Report of a traffic crash on Highway 18, Salmon River Highway, near milepost 3, at 3787 Salmon River Highway. It’s a t-bone accident and there is entrapment.

9:29pm

Reports from the scene indicate there is a person in a white Kia that is trapped, unconscious and bleeding. T-boned by a blue pickup.

9:30pm

There may be two crashes in the same area. Emergency responders are searching.

9:31pm

Determined to be a three vehicle crash.

9:35pm

Reports from the scene say that they’re going to have to cut the driver out of the Kia and while they do that they’ll have to shut down Highway 18 completely until they get the driver out.

9:40pm

Second ambulance has been summoned to the scene. 9-1-1 dispatch says only one ambulance is available.

9:47pm

Victim in the Kia has been extricated from the car.

9:48pm

No other injuries that require medical attention.

9:52pm

Ambulance with injured Kia driver inside will meet up with a helicopter ambulance at Spirit Mountain Hotel-Casino.