Samaritan North Lincoln Hospital ER nurse named employee of the year

By a vote of her peers, Karla Rutherford, RN, was named 2016 Employee of the Year at Samaritan North Lincoln Hospital (SNLH). Chief Executive Officer Lesley Ogden, MD, presented this prestigious award to Rutherford at a recent celebration.

Rutherford, who resides in Lincoln City, began her employment at the hospital’s emergency department in December 2005. She told how she and her husband, Don, decided to move to the Oregon coast from Colorado. “To find the right hospital we traveled up the coast stopping at numerous hospitals to walk around and get the feel of the culture. Many of the hospitals were sterile. The employees didn’t seem welcoming or act as if they were enjoying their work,” Rutherford recalled. “When we walked into this hospital, it felt different – it felt like home. The people were smiling and greeting each other in the hallways. It was obvious they were happy to be here.”

Appropriate for someone who has lived on the Oregon coast for 12 years, Rutherford’s favorite quote is, “Some people dance in the rain, others just get wet.” She said she strives to be the one who dances.

Her entire Samaritan career has been in the emergency department, but the professionalism and caring she sees extends throughout all departments and impacts the care given to patients, clients and families. “It is difficult to say just how much I love working here. The camaraderie of the people, the support of our leaders and the smiles I am surrounded with daily make this more of a home than a place of employment,” she added.

Throughout the year, SNLH staff members nominate colleagues for employee of the month. Rutherford received this recognition in March 2016. At the end of the year, all employees are invited to vote for one of the 12 employees of the month for the top honor.