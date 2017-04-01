Weather or Not: Sneaker Waves!

Saturday, Apr. 1st – Lincoln County

Summary: Mostly sunny, dry, light winds yesterday, cloudy overnight.

Past 24 Hours High/Low/Gust/Rain…

Lincoln City: 54F/42F/15mph/0.00”

Depoe Bay: 56F/39F/20mph/0.00”

Newport: 52F/37F/18mph/0.00”

Waldport: 52F/39F/18mph/0.00”

Yachats: 56F/41F/16mph/0.00”

Monthly/Yearly Precipitation Totals…

March 2017: 12.91”

March Normal: 10.02”

So Far in 2017: 38.79”

Annual Average: 60-70”

Newport Airport Conditions…

Ceiling: scattered @ 1,000’, overcast @ 2,500’

Visibility: 7 miles/Wind: SSE 3 mph/Altimeter: 30.27”

A Special Weather Statement has been issued by the National Weather Service for a heightened sneaker wave threat this weekend. A west swell building in the deeper waters offshore of the Washington and Oregon coast this weekend will bring an enhanced threat for sneaker waves to the local beaches. A sneaker wave is the first wave of a set of larger waves that follows a period of relatively calm ocean conditions. The hazard caused by a sneaker wave is not necessarily related to the size of the surf, but the relative size of the water running up the beach. The period of calm preceding a sneaker wave causes beach goers to inaccurately assess the hazard, leading to behavior that places them in harm’s way, such as getting too close to the surf. Sneaker waves are capable of quickly pulling a person into the ocean leaving them susceptible to rip currents, hypothermia, cold water paralysis, and drowning. They can also move large logs littered on beaches, possibly hitting or rolling over unsuspecting beach goers. An increase of beach-goers is expected this Spring Break weekend, and more people may be susceptible to the risk.

If you witness someone caught by a sneaker wave, do not become another victim by attempting a rescue. Stay calm and call 911. If you are pulled into the ocean by a sneaker wave, try to remain calm, control your breathing, and remove yourself from the water as soon as you can.

Forecast: After a bit of rain early today (maybe), we’re in for a couple of dry ones to end Oregon’s Spring Break. Mainly cloudy this afternoon through tonight, light wind, a high of 55F and low of 40F. Partly sunny tomorrow, a moderate northerly breeze, high again around 55F. Outlook is for mostly sunny skies Monday, a chance of rain Tuesday, cloudy Wednesday, then showers likely Thursday and Friday. Temperatures generally about average for the first week of April.

Travel: In the Coast Range this morning, highways are dry, temps 45-50F. Willamette Valley roads are dry, thermometer readings near 50F. The Columbia River Gorge has dry pavement, temperature 45F. For the Cascades, expect spots of ice on the highways this morning, 30-35F, the snow level is well above the passes at 8,000 feet.

* Outlook for weekend travelers is for mainly dry highways tonight through tomorrow night at all elevations.

* An interactive map of the latest Northwest/Central Oregon travel weather is available here. Also, motorists should always visit ODOT’s TripCheck before hitting the road.

Marine: Winds are light and variable this morning with seas 6 feet at 11 seconds. A Small Craft Advisory for winds is in effect from this afternoon through late tonight. A Small Craft Advisory for hazardous seas is in effect from this evening through Monday morning. Seas gradually ease through early Monday falling below 10 feet by Monday afternoon. No significant winds after tonight through Tuesday evening. Southerly winds will increase later Tuesday night when a large scale upper low begins dropping from the Gulf of Alaska with the primary low center eventually setting up around 45N, 150W. Multiple surface lows will pinwheel around the primary center through the end of the week. One of these centers moves north to around 140W Tuesday night and Wednesday which could bring another round of small craft advisory gusts, mainly to the far outer waters overnight Tuesday and early Wednesday. Seas reaching close to the mid-teens would likely hold off until Wednesday morning and continue through the end of the week as multiple swell trains arrive from the complex series of surface lows well offshore. * Full text of the latest marine forecast is available here. And, make sure you check the latest Bar Reports before venturing offshore.

On the Beach… Chance of rain, breezy, surf 5-7 feet (moderate).

* Stay off of jetties and offshore rocks, and be extremely watchful on rocky shores or sandy beaches. These areas may be periodically inundated by surf, especially during the afternoon high tide (see Special Weather Statement above). Be aware of sneaker waves that will be significantly higher than those that precede or follow them. Never turn your back on the ocean.

* Tides

04/01 Sat 10:30 AM -0.55 L

04/01 Sat 05:04 PM 7.14 H

04/01 Sat 10:27 PM 2.48 L

04/02 Sun 04:44 AM 8.65 H

In Short: Rain possible, drying and clearing, then unsettled.