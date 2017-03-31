First Weekend in Toledo – Art Walk uphill from the downtown.

During First Weekend Art, meet the newest addition in residence, “Pacific Crow,” a 11 x 14 oil painting by Ivan Kelly. “It’s been a great entertaining and learning experience to observe how the crows hang around the seagulls and pilfer food.”

There will also be new Rocky Mountain big game oil paintings exhibited at Ivan Kelly Studio-Gallery, located at 207 East Graham Street, corner of Graham & Alder Street, in Toledo — One block above (and west of) Main Street. Saturday, 11 – 5pm and Sunday, 12 pm to 5pm.

You can also visit their website IvanKelly.com for more information or call (541) 336.1124.

Also opened for First Weekend will be Gallery Michael Gibbons & Yaquina River Museum of Art.