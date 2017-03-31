More on Measure 21-177 – Ban on aerial pesticide spraying in Lincoln County

Vote No on Measure 21-117 to Protect Lincoln County Fishing

Lincoln County Fishing Families Urge You to Reject This Dangerous Proposal

Fishing has been part of the economic lifeblood of Lincoln County for generations. It has sustained our families and enlivened our culture. We should be very suspicious of people pushing radical solutions that would disrupt this way of life.

Measure 21-177 will block necessary maintenance on fishing vessels

This Measure bans “aerial spraying” but it never defines what “aerial” means. We depend on the Port of Toledo to maintenance our boats each year. Boats are placed on a boat lift and individuals apply antifouling paint to the bottom of the hull with a sprayer on lifts. The paint contains pesticides that have been deemed safe for use by the EPA, but this Measure would ban application of antifouling paint.

Measure 21-177 will force fishing related business out of Lincoln County

Losing the ability to service our boats locally will not only increase our costs in terms of time and expense, it will force us to spend dollars outside the County that we want to spend at home. Boat maintenance is a major cost driver and keeping marine life off boat hulls is not optional. Insurance companies require annual maintenance. This Measure will increase our costs, and hurt businesses we have worked with for years.

Measure 21-177 may put our vessels at risk

Individuals are given power to enforce this Measure via “direct action” and are granted legal immunity from civil or criminal prosecution for any action taken. Our private property is our livelihood. A law that could make the destruction of private property allowable is of grave concern.

Support Lincoln County’s Fishing Families by Voting NO on Measure 21-177!

Rex Capri

David Capri

Bob Spellbrink

Michael Pettis

Eugene Law

Gary Ripka

Michael Retherford

Chad Hoefer

REBUTTAL

The Corporate Misinformation Cloud: Harmful as Aerial Spraying Itself



The corporate timber industry, our county commissioners, and the power brokers who run in those circles would have the voters of Lincoln County believe that voting YES on Measure 21-177 would bring a dark cloud of doom over our community.



The truth is, the only dark clouds looming are those coming from naysayers. Through obscuring the issue of aerial spraying of toxic pesticides on our forests and into our watersheds, the opposition uses their negative campaign spin to cloud the truth.



Measure 21-177 does what our county commissioners and state have been impotent in doing, which is to regulate the corporate timber industry and to ban the aerial spraying of toxic, deadly chemicals that drift and poison the areas where we hike, fish, hunt, and live. Let’s be clear here: what is being sprayed is a cocktail of toxic chemicals delivered by helicopter and airplane that the timber industry admits include components of Agent Orange and other potent killers — chemicals known to cause birth defects and high rates of cancer. That dark cloud of toxic madness needs to stop.



Measure 21-177 bans aerial spraying of pesticides because the people of this county believe that protecting our health, our water, our environment, and our economy is more important than protecting the timber industry’s practice of aerial spraying of their toxic chemicals. The timber industry has alternatives available to them. They don’t need to spray; better forestry models exist including the example of successful management in the Siuslaw National Forest. Whereas, we on the other hand have no alternative to escape their aerial spraying.

Don’t buy the hype and nonsense of vague language – or violent protestors or predicted harm to commercial fishing; it is all confusion manufactured by those who believe that the only way they can profit is by aerially-spraying poison. Measure 21-177 is a good thing for Lincoln County, that is why I am voting YES!

Rio Davidson

Citizens for a Healthy County