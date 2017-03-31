Updates on Highway 20 and E. Devils Lake @ 101

Highway 20 re-alignment:

Highway closures are now complete, with traffic running on the new alignment. Traffic will remain on the current temporary alignment on the west end of the project until late next summer. Over the winter periodic work will continue throughout the project on drainage, planting, erosion control, and miscellaneous cleanup work. If weather permits, work will continue on the excavation, drainage and blasting on the west end of the project. Striping work will occur over the next several weeks depending on weather. Occasional flagging to may be necessary. Expect minor delays.

Highway 101@NE East Devils Lake RD

All work is now complete except for minor repairs. Minor repair work will completed later in the spring. No delays are expected.