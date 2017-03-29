A plea from one of our valued community photographers

Somebody got into photographer Pauline Morrison’s home recently and stole her computer – the one that contains over 3,000 photos she’s taken over the last few years – many of which she has graciously shared with our readers.

She’s not happy about that, of course. But she’d like to say this to the community in hopes that someone would respond…

I feel an urge to send you a note to say that my silver Dell Inspiron 11″ laptop with Intel core was stolen from my home two weeks ago. All that’s on it are nearly 3000 photos, my first full batch — nothing else.

If by chance you hear of someone stating that they’ve recently come across such a find, I’d love to get the photos back. I’ld even offer to buy the laptop! (It’s covered by insurance.)

Pauline Morrison

PaulineMorrison33@Gmail.com