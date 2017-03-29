Opinion: Aerial Pesticide Spray – Measure 21-177 on May Ballot

The Corporate Misinformation Cloud: Harmful as Aerial Spraying ItselfThe corporate timber industry, our county commissioners, and the power brokers who run in those circles would have the voters of Lincoln County believe that voting YES on Measure 21-177 would bring a dark cloud of doom over our community.The truth is, the only dark clouds looming are those coming from naysayers. Through obscuring the issue of aerial spraying of toxic pesticides on our forests and into our watersheds, the opposition uses their negative campaign spin to cloud the truth.Measure 21-177 does what our county commissioners and state have been impotent in doing, which is to regulate the corporate timber industry and to ban the aerial spraying of toxic, deadly chemicals that drift and poison the areas where we hike, fish, hunt, and live. Let’s be clear here: what is being sprayed is a cocktail of toxic chemicals delivered by helicopter and airplane that the timber industry admits include components of Agent Orange and other potent killers — chemicals known to cause birth defects and high rates of cancer. That dark cloud of toxic madness needs to stop.Measure 21-177 bans aerial spraying of pesticides because the people of this county believe that protecting our health, our water, our environment, and our economy is more important than protecting the timber industry’s practice of aerial spraying of their toxic chemicals. The timber industry has alternatives available to them. They don’t need to spray; better forestry models exist including the example of successful management in the Siuslaw National Forest. Whereas, we on the other hand have no alternative to escape their aerial spraying.

Don’t buy the hype and nonsense of vague language – or violent protestors – or predicted harm to commercial fishing; it is all confusion manufactured by those who believe that the only way they can profit is by aerially-spraying poison. Measure 21-177 is a good thing for Lincoln County, that is why I am voting YES!

Rio Davidson

Citizens for a Healthy County