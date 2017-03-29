Newport Chamber’s Annual Banquet & Balloon Auction – April 15h

Chamber’s Annual Banquet & Balloon Auction, April 15th

Newport, OR – Table reservations and tickets are now on sale for the Greater Newport Chamber of Commerce’s highly anticipated Banquet and Balloon Auction presented by the News-Times. The event will be held on April 15, 2017 at 6:00 p.m. at the Best Western Agate Beach Inn. Dinner and entertainment is included in the ticket price along with an opportunity to bid on hundreds of silent and live auction items. This year’s theme is “Wild Savanna” and prizes will be awarded for the best safari inspired costumes.

With over two hundred and fifty Chamber Members attending this event, it’s a great opportunity to advertise your business while treating yourself, your employees and friends to an enjoyable evening out. Ticket prices are $45 per person or $395 for a table of eight. Purchasing a table includes eight tickets, sponsorship recognition and table advertising for your company. Western Title & Escrow, Walmart, Holiday Inn Express, Bigfoot Beverages, Doug Hunt, Directors Mortgage, Columbia Distributing, Newport Café, Martek Real Estate, and Columbia Bank have already secured Table Sponsorships. Hurry, tables are limited!

Donations from merchants are being requested for the silent and live auction. No donation is too small or too large. The Greater Newport Chamber of Commerce would like to thank the organizations who have already donated. For those interested in purchasing tickets, reserving a table and/or donating to the event, please contact the Newport Chamber of Commerce office (541) 265-8801 or sheena@newportchamber.org